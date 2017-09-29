Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.963511009714 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

EDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (NYSE:EDN) traded up 4.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,798 shares. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.

