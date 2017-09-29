Employers Holdings (EIG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Employers Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3130141112821 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Employers Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Employers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Employers Holdings (EIG) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,670 shares. Employers Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Employers Holdings had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Employers Holdings

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

