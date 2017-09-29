Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri Sells 25,000 Shares

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,555,216 shares in the company, valued at $62,986,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $987,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 16,439 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $616,462.50.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 3,100 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $116,250.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Fuad El-Hibri sold 5,461 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $204,787.50.

On Thursday, July 27th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $912,500.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $887,500.00.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) traded up 1.45% on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,367 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.23. Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,574,000 after buying an additional 238,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,795,000 after buying an additional 152,029 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,737,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,180,000 after buying an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.8% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,134,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 171,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

