Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC from GBX 120 ($1.61) to GBX 95 ($1.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Eland Oil & Gas PLC alerts:

Shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (ELA) opened at 61.00 on Tuesday. Eland Oil & Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 32.65 and a 1-year high of GBX 66.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 110.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eland Oil & Gas PLC’s (ELA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/eland-oil-gas-plcs-ela-buy-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt.html.

Eland Oil & Gas PLC Company Profile

Eland Oil & Gas PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas company. The Company focuses on the production and development in West Africa, primarily in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. It focuses on building and developing a portfolio of producing upstream oil and gas assets in West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.