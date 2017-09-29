eGain Corporation (EGAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

eGain Corporation (EGAN) traded up 10.577% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.875. 145,448 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. eGain Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $77.95 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eGain Corporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of eGain Corporation worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain Corporation

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

