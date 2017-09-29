Eaton Vance Management Holds Stake in WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. (DLS)

Eaton Vance Management held its position in WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. (NYSE:DLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 6.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 167,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 8.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period.

Shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. (NYSE DLS) opened at 73.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

