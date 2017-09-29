Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners, were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENLK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,839,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,806,000 after purchasing an additional 661,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,102,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,848,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,766,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,523 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,609,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE ENLK) opened at 16.43 on Friday. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.71 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

EnLink Midstream Partners, Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (the Operating Partnership) and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.

