Earl H. Nemser Sells 790 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 790 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $34,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) traded up 0.47% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 503,855 shares. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 75,132.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,639 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,067,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3,912.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 888,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 866,763 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 803,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,387,000 after acquiring an additional 788,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

