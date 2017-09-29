Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 139,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). Dynatronics Corporation had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DYNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Dynatronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics Corporation stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.72% of Dynatronics Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm’s market cap is $8.29 million.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of physical medicine products. The Company’s products include a line of medical equipment for physical medicine applications, including therapy devices, medical supplies and soft goods, treatment tables and rehabilitation equipment. Its products are used by physical therapists, chiropractors, sports medicine practitioners, podiatrists, physicians and other physical medicine professionals.

