Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $227,578,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,055,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,013,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 146.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,004,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,541,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,283,000 after acquiring an additional 660,726 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. BidaskClub raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) opened at 52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

