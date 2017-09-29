Doliver Capital Advisors LP Buys 27 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (FTF)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FTF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest by 1,078.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 116,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest alerts:

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (FTF) traded down 0.2633% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.9684. The stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

The firm also recently announced a sep 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1062 per share. This represents a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/doliver-capital-advisors-lp-buys-27-shares-of-franklin-limited-duration-income-trust-of-beneficial-interest-ftf.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.