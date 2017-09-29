Doliver Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 25,733 BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 287.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,101,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 140,958 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,282 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

