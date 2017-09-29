Discover Financial Services (DFS) & LendingTree (TREE) Critical Survey

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LendingTree does not pay a dividend. Discover Financial Services pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LendingTree has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Discover Financial Services and LendingTree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $7.17 billion 3.35 $2.16 billion $5.79 11.14 LendingTree $480.69 million 6.10 $73.26 million $2.14 114.23

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than LendingTree. Discover Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LendingTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of LendingTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Discover Financial Services and LendingTree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 1 7 15 0 2.61 LendingTree 0 0 12 0 3.00

Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $73.61, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. LendingTree has a consensus target price of $188.91, indicating a potential downside of 22.72%. Given Discover Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than LendingTree.

Volatility and Risk

Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingTree has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and LendingTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 20.91% 21.28% 2.46% LendingTree 5.85% 17.01% 10.47%

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats LendingTree on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries. It offers its customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and deposit products. The Company’s Direct Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services. The Company’s direct banking offers credit cards, student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and the Company’s Network Partners business.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc. (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings. In addition, the Company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company offers its products in categories, including mortgage products and non-mortgage products. Its mortgage products category includes its purchase and refinance products. Its non-mortgage products include lending products and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.