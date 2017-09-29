Diebold, (DBD) & Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Critical Analysis

Diebold, (NYSE: DBD) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diebold, shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diebold, and Immersion Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold, 0 2 4 0 2.67 Immersion Corporation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Diebold, currently has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.95%. Immersion Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Diebold,’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diebold, is more favorable than Immersion Corporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diebold, and Immersion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold, $4.46 billion 0.39 $243.00 million ($3.67) -6.23 Immersion Corporation $51.85 million 4.61 -$17.43 million ($2.03) -4.02

Diebold, has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion Corporation. Diebold, is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diebold, pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Immersion Corporation does not pay a dividend. Diebold, pays out -10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold, and Immersion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold, -6.04% 7.25% 1.12% Immersion Corporation -113.47% -43.56% -22.98%

Volatility and Risk

Diebold, has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion Corporation has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diebold, beats Immersion Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold,

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems. The Company is engaged in providing connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. These solutions are supported by a field service organization. The Company provides security solutions, which combine a services portfolio and products to help address its customers’ needs. The Company provides services for a portfolio of physical security offerings, in addition to serving as a national locksmith. The Company provides voting machines for official elections and the terminals for the governmental lottery and correspondent bank.

About Immersion Corporation

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial. It provides advanced tactile software, related tools and technical assistance to certain customers, and offers licenses to its patented IP to other customers. Its licenses enable customers to deploy haptically-enabled devices, content and other offerings, which they sell under own brand names. It holds patents, covering digital technologies and including ways in which touch-related technology can be incorporated into and between hardware products and components, systems software, application software, and digital content.

