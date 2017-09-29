Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News headlines about Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamond Offshore Drilling earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 45.070806913062 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. alerts:

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) traded up 0.84% on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,588 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DO. UBS AG upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.33 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

WARNING: “Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/diamond-offshore-drilling-do-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-20.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.