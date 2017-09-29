Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DHX Media Ltd (NASDAQ:DHXM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ DHXM) traded up 2.44% on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 111,076 shares. DHX Media has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Get DHX Media Ltd alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/dhx-media-ltd-dhxm-downgraded-to-sector-perform-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in DHX Media in the second quarter worth $619,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DHX Media by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DHX Media by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in DHX Media by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,636,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DHX Media by 72.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889,100 shares in the last quarter.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.