DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on DexCom from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $79.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.38.

DexCom (NASDAQ DXCM) traded up 7.669% during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.925. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357,056 shares. DexCom has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23 billion.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $100,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $416,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock worth $2,285,138 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 238.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in DexCom by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

