DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Northland Securities lowered shares of DexCom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of DexCom (DXCM) traded up 7.669% during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.925. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,056 shares. The stock’s market cap is $4.23 billion. DexCom has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post ($0.79) EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $431,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $101,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock worth $2,285,138. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,824,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 978,898 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 101,699.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,828,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $498,963,000 after acquiring an additional 224,808 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,212,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $526,418,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,232,000 after acquiring an additional 230,542 shares during the last quarter.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

