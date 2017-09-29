Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) PT Set at €37.00 by Independent Research GmbH

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €37.00 ($44.05) target price by research analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc set a €43.00 ($51.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.10 ($45.36) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. set a €43.70 ($52.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €36.50 ($43.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.72 ($46.10).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) opened at 35.632 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.53. The company has a market cap of €12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.082. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12-month low of €26.64 and a 12-month high of €35.92.

