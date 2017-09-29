Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) opened at 64.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.74. Carnival Corporation also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,594 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 409% compared to the average volume of 1,690 call options.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Carnival Corporation had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post $3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of Carnival Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,130,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,121,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

