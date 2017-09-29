Deutsche Bank AG Begins Coverage on International Game Technology (IGT)

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGT. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) remained flat at $24.56 during trading on Tuesday. 779,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $32.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.98 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 1,729,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

