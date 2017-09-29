Deutsche Bank AG set a €98.00 ($116.67) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($110.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($113.10) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien AG in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €105.70 ($125.83) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.26 ($114.60).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) opened at 84.75 on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €68.28 and a 52-week high of €87.10. The company has a market capitalization of €5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.30 and a 200-day moving average of €81.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) a €98.00 Price Target” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-leg-immobilien-ag-leg-a-98-00-price-target.html.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.