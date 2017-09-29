Desjardins Reiterates C$3.15 Price Target for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) received a C$3.15 target price from analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE WDO) traded down 3.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 439,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $291.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, insider Benoit Laplante sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$77,256.00.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

