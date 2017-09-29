DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Holdings Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,564 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $51,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,473,688,000 after purchasing an additional 562,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,931,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,474,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,547 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,201,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded up 0.2703% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.3901. The company had a trading volume of 227,344 shares. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company’s market capitalization is $13.63 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

