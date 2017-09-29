Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen and Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE DAL) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 5,524,411 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,695,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 239,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,902.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,968.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $287,440 and have sold 75,700 shares valued at $4,171,150. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 713,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,368,000 after acquiring an additional 312,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 57.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181,027 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,861,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,567,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

