Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT) insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $358,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE DVMT) traded up 0.09% on Friday, hitting $77.22. 668,324 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. The company’s market capitalization is $59.67 billion. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

Get Dell Technologies Inc. alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.79. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post $5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT) Insider David I. Goulden Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/dell-technologies-inc-dvmt-insider-david-i-goulden-sells-4700-shares-of-stock.html.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.