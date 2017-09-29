Darren J. Tangen Sells 200,000 Shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (CLNS) Stock

NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS) CFO Darren J. Tangen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (NYSE CLNS) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,777 shares. NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.05 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. NorthStar Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 830.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthStar Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NorthStar Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

