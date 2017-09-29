Danone SA (BN) Given a €72.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €72.00 ($85.71) target price on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €63.00 ($75.00) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays PLC set a €73.50 ($87.50) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €59.00 ($70.24) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Danone SA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.38 ($82.59).

Shares of Danone SA (BN) traded up 0.87% during trading on Thursday, reaching €66.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,297 shares. Danone SA has a 12 month low of €57.66 and a 12 month high of €69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of €41.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.49.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

