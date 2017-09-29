Daniel Ammann Sells 40,000 Shares of General Motors Company (GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) President Daniel Ammann sold 40,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,851.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Ammann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Motors Company alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, Daniel Ammann sold 50,000 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Daniel Ammann sold 40,000 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE GM) opened at 40.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

WARNING: “Daniel Ammann Sells 40,000 Shares of General Motors Company (GM) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/daniel-ammann-sells-40000-shares-of-general-motors-company-gm-stock.html.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Standpoint Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,925,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 825,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.