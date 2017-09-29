Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Daktronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Daktronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Daktronics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Daktronics news, Director John L. Mulligan sold 37,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $492,452.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carla S. Gatzke sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ DAKT) opened at 10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Daktronics’s payout ratio is 96.56%.

Several analysts have commented on DAKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daktronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

