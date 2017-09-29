DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Get e.l.f. Beauty Inc. alerts:

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE ELF) opened at 22.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The stock’s market cap is $1.02 billion. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/da-davidson-reiterates-buy-rating-for-e-l-f-beauty-inc-elf.html.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $152,250.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $100,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,195.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 262,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.