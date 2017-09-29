CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 68,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Deere & in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC set a $100.00 target price on shares of Deere & and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Deere & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Deere & in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Deere & in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.58.

Shares of Deere & Company (DE) opened at 123.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $82.70 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Deere &’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

In related news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,928 shares of company stock worth $11,379,013. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

