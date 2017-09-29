CVR Refining (CVRR) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVR Refining earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6468838243945 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVRR. BidaskClub raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Refining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Refining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of CVR Refining (NYSE CVRR) traded down 0.51% on Friday, hitting $9.85. 340,520 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. CVR Refining has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.25.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). CVR Refining had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVR Refining will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

