Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 6,842 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 8.3% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on Wells Fargo & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 1.583% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.109. The stock had a trading volume of 11,069,503 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $273.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.574 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Wells Fargo &’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo &’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wells Fargo &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

