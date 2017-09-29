CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (CHPTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CHPTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates as a pharmaceutical group in China. Its bulk drug products include vitamin C, penicillin G and 7-ACA. The Company is also a major manufacturer of antibiotic finished drugs such as penicillin and cephalosporin products. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, formerly known as China Pharmaceutical Group Limited, is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. “

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHPTY) traded up 9.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.04. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company sells its products under the brand of CSPS. The Company has four business segments: Finished Drugs, Antibiotics (intermediates and bulk drugs), Vitamin C (bulk drugs) and Caffeine and Others (bulk drugs).

