Critical Survey: Polar Power (POLA) & General Cable Corporation (BGC)

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) and General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and General Cable Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $22.14 million 2.19 $6.29 million N/A N/A General Cable Corporation $3.70 billion 0.25 $209.90 million ($3.57) -5.28

General Cable Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of General Cable Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of General Cable Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and General Cable Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Cable Corporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Polar Power currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.14%. Given Polar Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polar Power is more favorable than General Cable Corporation.

Dividends

General Cable Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polar Power does not pay a dividend. General Cable Corporation pays out -20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and General Cable Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power N/A 19.35% 16.54% General Cable Corporation -4.80% 13.47% 1.10%

Summary

Polar Power beats General Cable Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications). Its product offerings include DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems and DC solar hybrid power systems. The Company’s technologies include Permanent Magnet Homopolar Hybrid (PMHH) Technology and Supra Controller Technology. Its power and control system architecture is controlled by its digital control system, Supra Controller, which contains software configured to meet specific application needs.

About General Cable Corporation

General Cable Corporation is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the energy, industrial, construction, specialty and communications markets. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa/Asia Pacific. The Company produces and sells to a range of end markets, including markets for electric utility, electrical infrastructure, communications, construction and rod mill products. As of December 31, 2016, the North America segment included 17 manufacturing facilities across the region. The Europe segment consists of six manufacturing facilities across the region. The Latin America segment consists of six manufacturing facilities across the region. The Africa/Asia Pacific segment consists of four manufacturing facilities across the segment.

