Critical Contrast: Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) vs. Its Rivals

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cinedigm Corp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cinedigm Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp -18.91% N/A -9.94% Cinedigm Corp Competitors 4.62% 11.46% 4.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Cinedigm Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Cinedigm Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cinedigm Corp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cinedigm Corp Competitors 142 538 1246 31 2.60

As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Cinedigm Corp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cinedigm Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Cinedigm Corp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinedigm Corp’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cinedigm Corp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp $83.16 million $34.79 million -0.83 Cinedigm Corp Competitors $6.27 billion $1.49 billion 41.43

Cinedigm Corp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cinedigm Corp. Cinedigm Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cinedigm Corp competitors beat Cinedigm Corp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Cinedigm Corp Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to thousands of titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms. The Company also provides digital cinema assets servicing on over 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. It operates through four segments: first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services and media content and entertainment group. It collaborates with producers, brands and other content owners to market, source, curate and distribute content to targeted audiences. It distributes content through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms and packaged distribution of DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers and mortar storefronts. It also operates a branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels.

