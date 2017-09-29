CRH Medical Corp (CRH) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 431,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 517,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CRH Medical Corp from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical Corp from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CRH Medical Corp from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRH Medical Corp from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.06.

The stock has a market cap of $238.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

CRH Medical Corp Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

