Freeport Resources Inc. (TSE:FRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for Freeport Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Freeport Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Freeport Resources Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cormark Weighs in on Freeport Resources Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (FRI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/cormark-weighs-in-on-freeport-resources-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-fri.html.

Freeport Resources Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.