Contrasting TG Therapeutics (TGTX) and AC Immune SA (ACIU)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of AC Immune SA shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TG Therapeutics and AC Immune SA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 3 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.89, suggesting a potential upside of 127.87%. AC Immune SA has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.36%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than AC Immune SA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $152,381.00 4,825.13 -$104.96 million ($1.95) -6.05 AC Immune SA $5.83 million 105.29 -$34.66 million N/A N/A

AC Immune SA has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -68,806.59% -154.02% -117.88% AC Immune SA N/A N/A N/A

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. The Company is also developing TGR-1202, an orally available Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) delta inhibitor. Both TG-1101 and TGR-1202 are in clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies. The Company also has pre-clinical programs focusing on developing interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors and anti- programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and anti- glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor (GITR) antibodies.

AC Immune SA Company Profile

AC Immune Ltd is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the medical biotechnology sector. It develops treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, glaucoma and Parkinson’s, and focuses on producing therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates, using SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn, among others.

