Contrasting SunPower (SPWRA) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWRA) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -35.05% -47.78% -10.93% Enphase Energy -21.81% -1,232.10% -30.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunPower and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $2.08, indicating a potential upside of 37.97%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than SunPower.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy $308.74 million 0.41 -$35.28 million ($1.05) -1.44

SunPower has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enphase Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats SunPower on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The Company’s segments include Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Residential and Commercial Segments combined are referred to as Distributed Generation. The Company offers solar module technology and solar power systems that are designed to generate electricity over a system life over 25 years; Integrated Smart Energy software solutions that enable customers to manage and optimize the cooperation center of excellence (CCOE) measurement; Installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance and monitoring services; and financing solutions that provide customers a range of options for purchasing or leasing solar products at competitive energy rates. The Company offers a set of residential solutions that deliver value to homeowners and its dealer partners.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity. Its microinverter system consists of three components: Enphase microinverters, an Envoy gateway and Enlighten cloud-based software. Its Enphase microinverters provide power conversion at the individual solar module level by a digital architecture that incorporates custom application specific integrated circuits (ASIC), specialized power electronics devices, and an embedded software subsystem. Envoy bi-directional communications gateway provides collecting and sending data to Enlighten software. Enlighten cloud-based software provides the capabilities to remotely monitor, manage, and maintain an individual system or a fleet of systems.

