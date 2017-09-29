Contrasting Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) & The Competition

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Smith (A.O.) Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Smith (A.O.) Corporation has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Smith (A.O.) Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Smith (A.O.) Corporation pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith (A.O.) Corporation has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith (A.O.) Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Smith (A.O.) Corporation $2.86 billion $549.50 million 29.90 Smith (A.O.) Corporation Competitors $1.87 billion $295.23 million -37.35

Smith (A.O.) Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Smith (A.O.) Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Smith (A.O.) Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Smith (A.O.) Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith (A.O.) Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith (A.O.) Corporation 12.10% 22.25% 11.89% Smith (A.O.) Corporation Competitors -3.00% 5.52% 2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Smith (A.O.) Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith (A.O.) Corporation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Smith (A.O.) Corporation Competitors 258 1056 1236 13 2.39

Smith (A.O.) Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smith (A.O.) Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Smith (A.O.) Corporation beats its peers on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products. Both segments primarily manufacture and market in their respective regions of the world. Its North America segment manufactures and globally markets specialty commercial water heating equipment, condensing and non-condensing boilers and water systems tanks. It also manufactures and markets in-home air purification products in China. It serves residential and commercial end markets in North America with a range of products, which include water heaters, boilers and other. It supplies water heaters to the residential market in China with a broad product offering, including electric, gas, gas tankless, heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers.

