Contrasting Novavax (NVAX) & Its Peers

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Novavax to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -1,006.00% -787.38% -53.89% Novavax Competitors -3,681.84% -415.74% -47.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Novavax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 5 2 0 2.29 Novavax Competitors 790 2959 6462 145 2.58

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 193.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novavax and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $21.04 million -$186.64 million -1.48 Novavax Competitors $207.80 million -$2.19 million -0.33

Novavax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Novavax rivals beat Novavax on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases. The Company’s product pipeline focuses on a range of infectious diseases with vaccine candidates in clinical development for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), seasonal influenza, pandemic influenza and the Ebola virus (EBOV). The Company’s lead adjuvant for human applications, Matrix-M, is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for pandemic influenza H7N9 vaccine candidate. It is also testing Matrix-M in conjunction with its EBOV vaccine candidate in a Phase I clinical trial. It is developing additional pre-clinical stage programs in a range of infectious diseases, including Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

