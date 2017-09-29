Contrasting JD.com (JD) & The Competition

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is one of 29 public companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare JD.com to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com -0.95% -1.80% -0.44% JD.com Competitors -1,537.85% -30.98% -7.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JD.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 2 16 0 2.89 JD.com Competitors 116 735 1580 88 2.65

JD.com currently has a consensus target price of $43.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 10.28%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JD.com and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com N/A N/A -123.22 JD.com Competitors $2.66 billion $891.38 million -31.65

JD.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than JD.com. JD.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com’s peers have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JD.com beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com. It also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to customers on the Company’s Website. The Company operates through the provision of a single class of services for accelerating and improving the delivery of its products over the Internet. The Company also offers online and in-person payment options and customer services. The Company operates approximately 210 warehouses with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately four million square meters in over 50 cities. It operates over 5,370 delivery stations and pickup stations in approximately 2,350 counties and districts across China.

