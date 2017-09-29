Contrasting IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and Its Rivals

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IPG Photonics Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 26.84% 19.75% 17.31% IPG Photonics Corporation Competitors 1.96% -2.15% 0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 3 5 0 2.63 IPG Photonics Corporation Competitors 99 351 507 6 2.44

IPG Photonics Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.34%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 0.11%. Given IPG Photonics Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

IPG Photonics Corporation has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation $1.20 billion $515.19 million 30.77 IPG Photonics Corporation Competitors $895.21 million $186.21 million 10.95

IPG Photonics Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. IPG Photonics Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications. The Company sells its products globally to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and end users. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Germany and Russia. The Company offers laser-based systems for certain markets and applications. Its products are designed to be used as general-purpose energy or light sources. Its product line includes High-Power Ytterbium CW (1,000-100,000 Watts), Mid-Power Ytterbium CW (100-999 Watts), Pulsed Ytterbium (0.1 to 200 Watts), Pulsed and CW, Quasi-CW Ytterbium (100-4,500 Watts), Erbium Amplifiers and Transceivers.

