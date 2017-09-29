Contrasting Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) and Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Carpenter Technology Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Synalloy Corporation does not pay a dividend. Carpenter Technology Corporation pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Synalloy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Synalloy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology Corporation and Synalloy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology Corporation 2.61% 4.48% 1.83% Synalloy Corporation -1.54% 0.64% 0.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carpenter Technology Corporation and Synalloy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation $1.80 billion 1.25 $213.50 million $1.00 48.03 Synalloy Corporation $161.06 million 0.68 $7.35 million ($0.29) -43.10

Carpenter Technology Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Synalloy Corporation. Synalloy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Carpenter Technology Corporation and Synalloy Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology Corporation 0 2 3 0 2.60 Synalloy Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carpenter Technology Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Carpenter Technology Corporation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology Corporation is more favorable than Synalloy Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Carpenter Technology Corporation has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synalloy Corporation has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carpenter Technology Corporation beats Synalloy Corporation on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. Its PEP segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Powder Products business, the Amega West business, the Specialty Steel Supply business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. It develops, manufactures and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels, and special alloys, including high temperature (iron-nickel-cobalt base), stainless, corrosion resistant, controlled expansion alloys, ultra-high strength and implantable alloys, tool and die steels and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. The Company manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components used in the oil and gas industry.

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The Company’s Metals Segment manufactures stainless steel, other alloy pipe, storage solutions and separation equipment. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical Company (MS&C). The Specialty Chemicals Segment manufactures lubricants, surfactants, reaction intermediaries, sulfated fats and oils, and chemical tolling manufacturing resources.

