Continental AG (CON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €219.18 ($260.92).

CON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. equinet AG set a €240.00 ($285.71) target price on Continental AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €223.00 ($265.48) target price on Continental AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($178.57) target price on Continental AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €230.00 ($273.81) target price on Continental AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($285.71) target price on Continental AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Continental AG (CON) traded up 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting €214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares. Continental AG has a 52-week low of €158.35 and a 52-week high of €214.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €197.23. The company has a market cap of €42.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

About Continental AG

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

