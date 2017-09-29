Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE XLY) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. 998,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

