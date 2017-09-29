ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 11,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) traded down 0.250% on Friday, reaching $49.875. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,355 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $60.70 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.98%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

