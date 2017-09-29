ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Increased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $4,753,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 0.250% during trading on Friday, hitting $49.875. 1,761,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.70 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

